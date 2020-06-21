3,921 Shares in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLOU. grace capital bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $156,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $162,000.

CLOU stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $21.28.

