35,937 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,464,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,845,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,120,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of IDEX by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,896,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,944,000 after purchasing an additional 372,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,822,000 after purchasing an additional 271,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $153.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.36. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.77 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson cut their price target on IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $5,737,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,277,657.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,339. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

