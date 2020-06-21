3,388 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 106.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.57.

NYSE:XEL opened at $64.01 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

