29,147 Shares in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 32,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth $4,780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,190,000 after purchasing an additional 171,099 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 974,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,373,000 after purchasing an additional 453,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WYND shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $2,072,190.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 741,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,559,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYND opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.96. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.