232,541 Shares in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 232,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Corteva by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Corteva by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Corteva by 926.6% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 208,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 188,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

