1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.63

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.63 and traded as low as $6.49. 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 105 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $17.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63.

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter.

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as offers certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity line of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans.

