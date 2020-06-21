1,989 Shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,989 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 20,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TD. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.62.

TD stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.68.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

