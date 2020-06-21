141,882 Shares in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 141,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.20% of PVH as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in PVH by 527.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. PVH Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.02.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($1.22). PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. UBS Group cut their target price on PVH from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut PVH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PVH from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays cut their target price on PVH from $67.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on PVH from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.05.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.