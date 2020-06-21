13,332 Shares in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Evergy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $116,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $59.35 on Friday. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

