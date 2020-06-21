11,192 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,192 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,433 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,346 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,724 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.70. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.