103,827 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 103,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Edison International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Edison International by 3.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIX opened at $55.66 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

