Zacks Investment Research Lowers SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Get SOUTH32 LTD/S alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SOUHY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

SOUHY opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.09. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57.

About SOUTH32 LTD/S

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOUTH32 LTD/S (SOUHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.