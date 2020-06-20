Zacks Investment Research Lowers GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLYC. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of GLYC opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $134.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,831,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after buying an additional 1,125,919 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after buying an additional 365,096 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 222.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 444,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 306,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 75.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 206,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 286.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

