Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

ASAZY opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.80. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. ASSA ABLOY AB/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

