Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAO shares. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Youdao from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Youdao in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura raised shares of Youdao from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Youdao in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 408.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter worth about $2,112,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth $10,850,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Youdao by 250.9% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 614,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after buying an additional 439,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAO opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69. Youdao has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $36.99.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Youdao will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

