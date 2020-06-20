Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

WYNN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.56.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $86.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 2.48.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $953.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,008.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 84.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,384.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

