WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,274 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in WP Carey by 510.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Citigroup lowered their price target on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of WPC opened at $68.96 on Friday. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average is $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.20%.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $247,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.