Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.20. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 16,700 shares trading hands.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.80% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

