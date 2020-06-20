Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.11.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.10 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $374.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.20 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

