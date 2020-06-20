WEX Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,941 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 740% compared to the typical volume of 469 call options.

NYSE:WEX opened at $171.53 on Friday. WEX has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $236.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.24). WEX had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $83,484.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,878. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WEX from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.69.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.