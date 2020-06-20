WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 118.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of WESCO International worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,725,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 229,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 41,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 27,014 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on WESCO International from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on WESCO International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.67. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

