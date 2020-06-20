Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 29,688 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,688 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.62% of PRA Health Sciences worth $32,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $323,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $96.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.61. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $113.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.09.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $783.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.