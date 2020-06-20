Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,871 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of Nasdaq worth $37,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,703,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Nasdaq by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 889,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,608,000 after purchasing an additional 35,829 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Nasdaq by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $118.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $297,992.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $419,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,406. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

