Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stake Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,415,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,763 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $32,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,748,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,674,000 after buying an additional 152,662 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 46.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 69,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,754,000 after buying an additional 262,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

WBS stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn I. Macinnes bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,812.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,709 shares in the company, valued at $679,573.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,925. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.