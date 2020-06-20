WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of WD-40 worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 83.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,149,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,967,000 after buying an additional 23,518 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of WDFC opened at $191.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.21. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

