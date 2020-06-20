Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,580,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the May 31st total of 15,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 29.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $494,564.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,105 shares in the company, valued at $13,258,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total transaction of $427,517.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,881 shares in the company, valued at $28,789,473.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,163 shares of company stock worth $12,477,146 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $1,442,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 138,260 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

W stock opened at $209.99 on Friday. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $212.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 3.28.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on W. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $75.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

