Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,879,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 585,875 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $173,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Wealth boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Waste Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network grew its position in Waste Management by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 2,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Waste Management by 65.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $101.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.05. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

