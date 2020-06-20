Warburg Research Reiterates “€47.00” Price Target for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE)

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($34.83) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €37.86 ($42.54).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

Shares of HLE stock opened at €35.46 ($39.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.63. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a fifty-two week low of €20.24 ($22.74) and a fifty-two week high of €50.85 ($57.13).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.