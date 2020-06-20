Walker Greenbank (LON:WGB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $60.19

Shares of Walker Greenbank plc (LON:WGB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $60.19 and traded as low as $40.04. Walker Greenbank shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 33,523 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $29.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 60.04.

Walker Greenbank Company Profile (LON:WGB)

Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and associated products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

