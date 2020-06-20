W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,998,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,090,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $156,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 123.4% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 25.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 93,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,068,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,758,000 after buying an additional 307,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after buying an additional 68,146 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $58.66 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRB. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.