Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €135.00 ($151.69) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($196.63) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC set a €160.00 ($179.78) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($148.31) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €163.00 ($183.15) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €163.94 ($184.20).

ETR VOW3 opened at €130.68 ($146.83) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is €133.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €147.19. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($89.19) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($210.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

