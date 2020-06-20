VIDY One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.61 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $7.29 million and $3.61 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bithumb Global, MXC and Hotbit. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00043650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $522.78 or 0.05615431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002406 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00052282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031956 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013318 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004441 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,222,083,206 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, MXC, Gate.io and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.