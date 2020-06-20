VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.93

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.93 and traded as high as $39.46. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $38.98, with a volume of 12,400 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSF. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 57.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $130,000.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

