VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.93

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.93 and traded as high as $39.46. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $38.98, with a volume of 12,400 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSF)
