VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,135,159 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of VF worth $15,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VF by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,121,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,196,317,000 after buying an additional 575,617 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of VF by 110.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,881,000 after buying an additional 9,992,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,264,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,527 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in VF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $604,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in VF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $540,291,000 after purchasing an additional 804,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.21. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.97.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.07.

In related news, Director Benno O. Dorer purchased 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

