Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,477 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $75.61 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $83.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

