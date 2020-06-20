Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 364.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 73,324 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Argus cut their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of VLO opened at $63.16 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.