Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban One from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Get Urban One alerts:

NASDAQ:UONE opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.40 million, a PE ratio of -84.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Urban One has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.85 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 4.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 3,938,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $2,993,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,943,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,085. Insiders own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.