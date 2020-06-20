Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.26

Uranium Participation Corp (TSE:U)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.26 and traded as high as $4.73. Uranium Participation shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 250,109 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Uranium Participation from C$5.30 to C$5.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Uranium Participation from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Uranium Participation from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Uranium Participation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The company has a market cap of $658.55 million and a P/E ratio of -11.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.27.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.17). On average, research analysts predict that Uranium Participation Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uranium Participation (TSE:U)

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

