Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) COO Timothy Mattox Sells 9,835 Shares of Stock

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $335,373.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 549,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,754,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

UPLD opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $874.81 million, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Upland Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Upland Software from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. CDAM UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,470,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 208,301 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Upland Software by 28.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,020,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,377,000 after buying an additional 227,283 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 0.5% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,865,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Upland Software by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 562,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after buying an additional 83,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,011,000 after buying an additional 50,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

