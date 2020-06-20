United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 20,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $2,327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,789. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $118.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.87. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $127.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.56.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after acquiring an additional 32,242 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. ValuEngine cut United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

