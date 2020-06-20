United States Steel (NYSE:X) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

United States Steel (NYSE:X)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on X. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.60. United States Steel has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $15.90.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 40.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 21.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

