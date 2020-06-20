United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Cut by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 3,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,253,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $155.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.27. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.13.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

