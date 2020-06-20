United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 689.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 107.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $94,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $118.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.86. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

