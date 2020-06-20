United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $147.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.18.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $162.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.60. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.37. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

