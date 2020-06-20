United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 8,178 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,685,000 after buying an additional 186,512 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $5,046,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $2,924,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,726,252 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $127.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day moving average of $108.30. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $138.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.