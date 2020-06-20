United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 79 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 5,614.3% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $627.00 per share, for a total transaction of $149,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,627 shares of company stock valued at $912,551 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TPL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

TPL stock opened at $624.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $576.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $629.08. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52-week low of $295.05 and a 52-week high of $838.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a current ratio of 13.83.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

