United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 7,115 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $108.23 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

