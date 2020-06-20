United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 64,300 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 64,300 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,937.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.10 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52, a PEG ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 2.10. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

