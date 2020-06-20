United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 4,820 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,876,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 114.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $74.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average of $78.24. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $88.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

