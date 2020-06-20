United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 35,500 Shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.95% of StoneCastle Financial worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 105.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. StoneCastle Financial Corp has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BANX. ValuEngine downgraded StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. National Securities began coverage on StoneCastle Financial in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

